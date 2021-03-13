Special weekly superfast train from March 17

MADURAI

A special weekly superfast train No.01201/01202 will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Madurai from March 17.

A railway statement said that Train No.01201 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madurai Weekly Superfast Express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Wednesdays at 1.15 p.m. on March 17 and reach Madurai at 6.10 p.m., the next day until further advice.

In return direction Train No.01202 Madurai – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Superfast Special will leave Madurai on Fridays at 3.50 p.m. on March 19 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8.30 p.m., the next day until further advice.

The train will stop at Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Cuddapah, and Renigunta.