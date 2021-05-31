Special ward at PHC to take care of pregnant women who have tested positive

Tirunelveli

31 May 2021 17:27 IST

The district administration has created a special ward at the Reddiyarpatti Primary Health Centre on Palayamkottai outskirts for taking care of pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have created 38 oxygen-supported beds in a separate ward with exclusive entry and exit points at Reddiyarpatti Primary Health Centre for taking care of pregnant women suffering from the viral infection,” said Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, who inspected the ward on Monday.

The Minister was here to inaugurate the special vaccination camp organised at the Tirunelveli Corporation’s marriage hall near Palayamkottai bus stand for workers of 298 ration shops in the district and for those working at the fuel stations. After inaugurating it, he visited the vaccination centre at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Centre for the Mentally Retarded, also in Palayamkottai.

Mr. Thennarasu also inspected the triaging-cum-COVID Care Centre at Gandhimathi School near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where 200 oxygen-supported beds have been created.

After being screened in the triaging centre at Gandhimathi School near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the pregnant women would be shifted to this special ward at Reddiyarpatti PHC if they have mild COVID symptoms or to the TVMCH if they are in need of intensive care. Pregnant women showing progress after treatment at the centre and if they become asymptomatic they would be shifted to the COVID Care Centre at nearby Government College of Engineering for further treatment.

“This special ward created by the District Collector at a place close to the TVMCH and a COVID Care Centre is a boon to pregnant women with the viral infection,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

“Earlier, around 5,000 persons were being vaccinated in the district every day but now the number has risen to 9,000 a day, thanks to the awareness created by the district administration,” he said and added that special initiatives have been put in place to vaccinate the differently abled at their doorsteps.

“We have vaccinated 1.32 lakh persons in Tirunelveli district even as the positivity rate has come down from 24% to 13%, which is a remarkable progress. We, through a range of sustained measures, will bring it down further to ensure infection-free Tirunelveli,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

He said 1,960 tonnes of fruits and vegetables had been sold to residents through 1,556 vehicles being operated by the local bodies since May 24, the day on which intensified lockdown came into force.

District Collector V. Vishnu, MP S. Gnanathiraviam and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present.