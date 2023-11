Special Vande Bharat train services between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli till yearend

November 13, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Southern Railway will operate a special Vande Bharat train service between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala festival.

Train No. 06067 Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat will leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. on November 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Thursdays) and reach Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m.

In the return direction, Train No. 06068 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat will leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. on the same days and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m.

The trains would stop at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar.

