Special vaccination camp for gypsies

TIRUNELVELI

Residents of Narikorava Colony in Valliyoor got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday.

Collector V. Vishnu, who inaugurated the camp, stayed there for nearly three hours and interacted with them to understand their problems.

As the public transport is to resume from Monday onwards, the 110 narikorava families, which were hitherto confined to their hamlet due to the absence of buses, are expected to start moving out to sell their products, mostly handmade ornaments and honey.

As the camp started in the morning, the residents fled their hamlet, saying that they would not take the vaccine. After a lot of persuasion, they agreed to get vaccinated.

“A total of 120 persons from this colony were vaccinated on Saturday,” he said.

When the Collector came to know that most of them do not have Aadhaar card, required for vaccination, and the smart ration card, he instructed Tahsildar of Radhapuram Kanagaraj to make arrangements for conducting a special camp at the colony on Monday to issue them the documents.