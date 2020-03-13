Special trains to Tambaram, Velankanni announced

13 March 2020 20:30 IST

Special trains will be run in the following sectors to clear the extra rush of traffic during this summer.

Train Number 06005 Tambaram – Nagercoil weekly special train will leave Tambaram at 4.45 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 8 to July 1 (13 services) and reach Nagercoil at 5.25 a.m. the next day.

Composition of this train will be AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class –13 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

This train will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyoor.

Train Number 06006 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore weekly special train will leave Nagercoil at 7.40 p.m. on Thursdays from April 9 to July 2 (13 services) and reach Chennai Egmore at 9 a.m. the next day.

Composition of this train will be AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 13 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

This special train will stop at Valliyoor, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram.

Train Number 06015 Ernakulam Junction – Velankanni weekly special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from April 4 to June 26 (13 services) and reach Velankanni at 7 a.m. the next day.

Train Number 06016 Velankanni – Ernakulam Junction weekly special train will leave Velankanni at 6.15 p.m. on Sundays from April 5 to June 28 (13 services) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2 p.m. the next day.

Composition of these trains will be AC 3-tier – 3, Sleeper Class – 7, General Second Class – 2 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

These trains will stop at Tripunittura, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Sasthankotta, Kollam, Kilikollur, Kundara, Kottarakara, Auvaneeswaram, Punalur, Tenmalai, Shencottai, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Train Number 82624 Nagercoil – Tambaram weekly Suvidha special train will leave Nagercoil at 7.40 p.m. on Sundays from April 5 and June 28 (13 services) and reach Tambaram at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

Composition of this train will be AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 6, Sleeper Class – 9, General Second Class – 4 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

This train will stop at Valliyoor, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Train Number 06063 Tambaram – Nagercoil weekly special train will leave Tambaram at 4.45 p.m. on Mondays from April 6 and June 29 (13 services) and reach Nagercoil at 5.25 a.m. the next day.

Composition of this train will be AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 6, Sleeper Class – 9, General Second Class – 4 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

This train will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyoor, an official statement said.