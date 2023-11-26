Special trains to Tambaram, Mettupalayam extended

November 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

Southern Railway has extended the Nagercoil-Tambaram-Nagercoil weekly superfast special services.

Train No. 06012 Nagercoil-Tambaram special will leave Nagercoil at 4.35 p.m. on Sundays and reach Tambaram at 4.10 a.m. the next day. It would run on December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and January 7, 14, 21 and 28·

Train No. 06011 Tambaram-Nagercoil special leaving Tambaram at 8.05 a.m. on Mondays and reaching Nagercoil at 8.45 p.m. the same day will be extended to run on November 27, December 4, 11,18, 25 and January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam special would leave Tirunelveli at 7 p.m. on Sundays and reach Mettupalayam at 7.30 p.m. the next day. The train would run on December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Train No. 06029 Mettupalaiyam – Tirunelveli special would leave Mettupalayam at 7.45 p.m.. on Mondays and reach Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. the next day. The train will run on December 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Advance reservation for the above Sabari special trains are open.

