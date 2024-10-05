Special trains to Nagercoil, Thoothukudi from Dr. MGR Chennai Central

The Southern Railway is running special trains to Nagercoil and Thoothukudi from Dr. MGR Chennai Central to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06178 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7 p.m. on October 9 and reach Nagercoil at 10.50 a.m., the next day.

In return direction Train No. 06179 Nagercoil – Dr MGR Chennai Central special will leave Nagercoil at 7.30 p.m. on October 10 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.25 a.m., the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train would have 15 AC 3-tier economy coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The train would stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.

Central-Thoothukudi special

Train No. 06186 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Tuticorin special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 p.m. on October 8 and reach Thoothukudi at 1.50 p.m., the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In return direction Train No. 06187 Thoothukudi– Dr MGR Chennai Central special will leave Thoothukudi at 4.15 p.m. on October 9 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.55 a.m., the next day.

The train would stop at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Devakottai, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Two AC 2-tier coaches, four AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two second class coaches (differently-abled-friendly).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.