ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains from Ramanathapuram to Secunderabad this month

January 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Weekly special fare trains would be run between Secunderabad and Ramanathapuram this month.

According to a railway statement, Train No. 07695 Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 9.10 p.m. on Wednesdays - January 4, 11, 18 and 25 - and reach Ramanathapuram at 10.30 p.m., the next day. In the return direction, train No. 07696 Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad special will leave Ramanathapuram at 9.50 a.m. on Fridays - January 6, 13, 20 and 27 - and reach Secunderabad at 12.50 p.m., the next day.

The trains would stop at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Pattukottai, Adirampattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Ongole, Bapatia, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda and Nalagonda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Advance reservation for the trains would begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US