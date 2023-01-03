HamberMenu
Special trains from Ramanathapuram to Secunderabad this month

January 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Weekly special fare trains would be run between Secunderabad and Ramanathapuram this month.

According to a railway statement, Train No. 07695 Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 9.10 p.m. on Wednesdays - January 4, 11, 18 and 25 - and reach Ramanathapuram at 10.30 p.m., the next day. In the return direction, train No. 07696 Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad special will leave Ramanathapuram at 9.50 a.m. on Fridays - January 6, 13, 20 and 27 - and reach Secunderabad at 12.50 p.m., the next day.

The trains would stop at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Pattukottai, Adirampattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Ongole, Bapatia, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda and Nalagonda.

Advance reservation for the trains would begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

