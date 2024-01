Special trains for Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli for Pongal

January 11, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Unreserved special trains will be operated in Tambaram–Thoothukudi- Tambaram sector to clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal festival.

Train No. 06001 Tambaram – Thoothukudi unreserved special will leave Tambaram at 7.30 a.m. on January 14 (Sunday) and 16 (Tuesday) and reach Thoothukudi at 10.45 p.m., the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In return direction Train No. 06002 Thoothukudi – Tambaram unreserved special will leave Thoothukudi at 6 a.m. on January 15 (Monday) and 17 (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at 8.30 p.m., the same day.

The train will have 22 general second class coaches and 2 second class coaches (differently-abled friendly).

The train would stop at Chengalpattu, Melm aruvathur, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi Melur.

Tambaram – Tirunelveli - Tambaram:

Train No. 06003 Tambaram – Tirunelveli special will leave Tambaram at 9.50 p.m. on January 11, 13 and 16 and reach Tirunelveli the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 06004 Tirunelveli - Tambaram special will leave Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m. January 12, 14 and 17 and reach Tambaram at 3.15 a.m., the next day.

The train will have three - AC 3-tier coaches, nine AC 3-tier economy coaches, two sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class coach (differently-abled friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van.

The train would stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankoil, Kadaynallur, Tenkasi, Pavurchathiram, Kila Kadayam, Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi and Cheranmahadevi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.