Special trains for Thaipoosam

MADURAI

In order to clear extra rush of passengers on account of “Thaipoosam” festival at Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple at Palani the following special trains will be run.

Madurai – Palani express special will leave Madurai at 8.45 a.m. on February 8 and arrive Palani at 11.45 a.m. on the same day, a statement said.

The timing of its departure at different stations is as follows: Madurai departure at 8.45 a.m. Sholavandan 9.10 a.m., Kodaikanal Road 9.27 a.m Dindigul .09.55 a.m., Oddanchatram .10.27 a.m. and arrival at Palani 11.15 a.m.

Palani – Madurai express special will leave Palani at 8 p.m on February 8 and arrive Madurai at 10.15 p.m. on the same day.

Its departure timing at different stations are as following: Palani 8 pm., Oddanchatram 8.25 p.m., Dindigul 9 p.m., Kodaikanal Road 9.20 p.m. Sholavandan 9.35 p.m. and arrival at Madurai 10.15 pm.

Coimbatore – Palani passenger special will leave Coimbatore at 9.45 a.m. from February 2 to 12 (11 days) and will arrive Palani at 12.45 p.m.. on the same day.

In the return direction, Palani – Coimbatore passenger special will leave Palani at 1.45 p.m. from February 2 to 12 (11 days) and arrive Coimbatore at 4.45 p.m. on the same day, the statement said.