Special trains for Thai Poosam

January 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Southern Railway would operate special trains between Madurai and Palani on February 3, 4 and 5 in view of Thai Poosam festival.

According to a press release, Madurai — Palani Unreserved Express Special Train (06080) will leave Madurai at 10 a.m. and arrive at Palani at 12.30 p.m. Palani — Madurai Unreserved Express Special Train (06079) will leave Palani at 2.30 p.m. and reach Madurai at 5 p.m.

The trains would stop at Sholavandhan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambathurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, the release added.