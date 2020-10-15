Special trains for festival season

Southern Railway will run the following reserved special trains to clear extra rush during the ensuing festival season:

Train No. 06019 / 06020 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Madurai – Dr. MGR Chennai Central AC Superfast Tri-Weekly:

Train No. 06019 will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 p.m.. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and reach Madurai at 7.20 a.m. the next day. The first service from Chennai Central will be on October 19. In the return direction, Train No. 06020 will leave Madurai at 10.45 p.m on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and reach Chennai Central at 7.50 a.m. the next day. The first service from Madurai will be on October 20.

The composition of the trains will be: One first class AC coach, Two 2-Tier AC coaches, Four 3-Tier AC coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Train No. 02666 / 02665 Kanniyakumari – Howrah- Kanniyakumari Weekly Special via Chennai Egmore:

Train No. 02666 will leave Kanniyakumari at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and reach Howrah at 3.10 a.m. on Mondays. The first service from Kanniyakumari will be on October 24, and the last service on November 28. Train No.02665 will leave Howrah at 4.10 p.m. on Mondays and reach Kanniyakumari at 10.50 a.m. on Wednesdays. The first service from Howrah will be on October 26,. and the last service on November 30.

Train No.06063/06064 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore Super Fast:

Train No.06063 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Super Fast festival Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 6.55 p.m. to reach Nagercoil at 7.30 a.m. the next day. The trains would run on October 23, 24, 29 and November 12 and 13.

Train No.06064 will leave Nagercoil at 4.15 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. the next day. This service would run on October 26, 27, and November 1, 15 and 16.