Special trains for festival season from Chennai to Sengottai and Kanniyakumari

Southern Railway is operating special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

Train No. 06001 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Kanniyakumari superfast festival special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 p.m. on October 29 and November 5 (Tuesdays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.15 p.m. the next days.

In the return direction, Train No. 06002 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore superfast festival special will leave Kanniyakumari at 2.45 p.m. on October 30 and November 6 (Wednesdays) and reach the destination at 3.15 a.m. the next days.

The trains will have two AC 2-tier coaches, four AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two second class coaches (differently-abled-friendly).

The train will stop at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Manaparai, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Valliyur and Nagercoil.

Train No. 06005 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Sengottai festival special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 7 p.m. on October 30 and November 6 (Wednesdays) and reach Sengottai at 9.20 a.m. the next days.

In the return direction, Train No. 06006 Sengottai – Dr. MGR Chennai Central festival special will leave Sengottai at 7.30 p.m. on October 31 and November 7 (Thursdays) and reach the destination at 9.30 a.m. the next days.

There will be 15 AC 3-tier economy coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans in these trains, which will stop at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankoil, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi.

Train No. 06049 Tambaram – Kanniyakumari superfast festival special will leave Tambaram at 12.35 a.m. on October 29, November 5 and 12 (Tuesdays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.15 p.m. the same days.

In the return direction, Train No. 06050 Kanniyakumari – Tambaram superfast festival special will leave Kanniyakumari at 3.35 p.m. October 29, November 5 and 12 (Tuesdays) and reach Tambaram at 4.20 a.m. the next days.

They will have one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two second class coaches (differently-abled-friendly).

They will stop at Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villipuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Manapparai, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Valliyur and Nagercoil.

Advance reservation for these trains will open at 8 a.m. on October 23.

