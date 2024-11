Special trains between Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur

Madurai Division of Southern Railway will operate special unreserved express special trains between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli on Thursday in view of Kanda Shasti.

Train no. 06732 would leave Tiruchendur at 8.50 p.m. on Thursday and reach Tirunelveli at 10.15 p.m. It would stop at Arumuganeri at 9.03 p.m., Nazareth at 9.15 p.m., Srivaikuntam at 9.27 p.m., Seydunganallur at 9.40 p.m. and Palayamkottai at 9.49 p.m.

In the return direction, Train no. 06731 would leave Tirunelveli at 10.50 p.m. on Thursday and reach Tiruchendur at 12.10 a.m. the next day.

The train would stop at Palayamkottai at 11 p.m. Seydunganallur at 11.09 p.m. , Srivaikuntam at 11.22 p.m., Nazareth at 11.34 p.m. and Arumuganeri at 11.46 p.m.

