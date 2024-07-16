ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains between Tirunelveli and Shalimar

Published - July 16, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

 Southern Railway will run special trains between Tirunelveli and Shalimar to clear extra rush during summer. A statement said that train No. 06087 Tirunelveli-Shalimar weekly superfast special will leave Tirunelveli at 1.50 a.m. on July 18 and 25 (Thursdays) and reach Shalimar at 9 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 06088 Shalimar-Tirunelveli weekly superfast special will leave Shalimar at 5.10 p.m. on July 20 and 27 (Saturdays) and reach Tirunelveli at 1.15 p.m., the next day.

The train would have two sleeper class coaches, 17 general second class, two brake vans with accommodation for differently abled passengers. Reservation for the train is open.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US