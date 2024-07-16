Southern Railway will run special trains between Tirunelveli and Shalimar to clear extra rush during summer. A statement said that train No. 06087 Tirunelveli-Shalimar weekly superfast special will leave Tirunelveli at 1.50 a.m. on July 18 and 25 (Thursdays) and reach Shalimar at 9 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 06088 Shalimar-Tirunelveli weekly superfast special will leave Shalimar at 5.10 p.m. on July 20 and 27 (Saturdays) and reach Tirunelveli at 1.15 p.m., the next day.

The train would have two sleeper class coaches, 17 general second class, two brake vans with accommodation for differently abled passengers. Reservation for the train is open.

