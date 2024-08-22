ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains between Mysuru and Sengottai

Published - August 22, 2024 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway is operating special trains between Mysuru and Sengottai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06241 Mysuru - Sengottai Express Special will leave Mysuru at 9.20 p.m. on September 4 (Wednesday) and 7 (Saturday) and arrive Sengottai at 4.50 p.m. the next day.

Train No.06242 Sengottai - Mysuru Express Special will leave Sengottai 7.45 p.m. on September 5 (Thursday) and 8 (Sunday) and arrive Mysuru at 2.20 p.m. the next day.

The trains would have two AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, six sleeper class, six general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The special train services will stop at Yeliyur, Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, , Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Aruppukkottai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pamaba kovil Shandy, Kadayannallur and Tenkasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US