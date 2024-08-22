Southern Railway is operating special trains between Mysuru and Sengottai.

Train No. 06241 Mysuru - Sengottai Express Special will leave Mysuru at 9.20 p.m. on September 4 (Wednesday) and 7 (Saturday) and arrive Sengottai at 4.50 p.m. the next day.

Train No.06242 Sengottai - Mysuru Express Special will leave Sengottai 7.45 p.m. on September 5 (Thursday) and 8 (Sunday) and arrive Mysuru at 2.20 p.m. the next day.

The trains would have two AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, six sleeper class, six general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

The special train services will stop at Yeliyur, Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, , Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Aruppukkottai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pamaba kovil Shandy, Kadayannallur and Tenkasi.

