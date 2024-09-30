GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special trains between Madurai and Kanpur for Deepavali

Published - September 30, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

North Central Railway has notified running of special trains in Kanpur–Madurai sector to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali and Chhath festivals.

Train No. 01927 Kanpur Central – Madurai weekly special will leave Kanpur Central at 12.30 p.m. on (Wednesdays) October 9, 16, 23, 30 and November 6, 13, 20, 27 and December 4, 11, 18, 25 and January 1, and reach Madurai at 9.30 a.m. on Fridays.

In return direction Train No. 01928 Madurai–Kanpur Central weekly special will leave Madurai at 11.35 p.m. on (Fridays) October 11, 18, and 25 and November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and Decmeber 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Jauary 3, 2025 and reach Kanpur Central at 10.20 p.m. on Sundays.

The train would stop at Dindigul, Palani, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Lalitpur, VGL Hjansi, Orai, Pokhrayan.  

The train would have one AC first class-cum-AC 2-tier coach, three-AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two second class coaches (differently abled-friendly).

