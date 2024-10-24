Special trains between Hubballi and Kollam

Special trains will be operated between Hubballi and Kollam via Madurai and Tenkasi to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 07313 SSS Hubballi – Kollam special express will depart from SSS Hubballi at 3.15 p.m. on October 26 and reach Kollam at 5.10 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07314 will depart from Kollam at 8.30 p.m. on October 27 and arrive at Hubballi at 8.45 p.m. the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Haveri, Ranibennur, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikbanavar, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Tenmalai, Punalur, Auvaneeswarem, Kottarakara and Kundara stations.

The trains will five sleeper class, three AC 3-tier, one AC 2-tier , two first AC and two general second class coaches.