GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special trains between Hubballi and Kollam

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special trains will be operated between Hubballi and Kollam via Madurai and Tenkasi to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 07313 SSS Hubballi – Kollam special express will depart from SSS Hubballi at 3.15 p.m. on October 26 and reach Kollam at 5.10 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07314 will depart from Kollam at 8.30 p.m. on October 27 and arrive at Hubballi at 8.45 p.m. the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Haveri, Ranibennur, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikbanavar, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Tenmalai, Punalur, Auvaneeswarem, Kottarakara and Kundara stations.

The trains will five sleeper class, three AC 3-tier, one AC 2-tier , two first AC and two general second class coaches.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.