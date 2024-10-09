Special trains between Chennai Egmore and Kanniyakumari for festival season

Southern Railway would operate special trains between Chennai Egmore and Kanniyakumari to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

Train No. 06193 Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 p.m. on October 10 and 12 and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.20 p.m. the next days. In the return direction, Train No. 06194 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 2.45 p.m. on October 11 and 13 to reach Chennai Egmore at 31.5 a.m. the next days.

The train would stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Manaparai, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirumangalam, Virudhungar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Valliyur and Nagercoil.

The train would have 10 sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.