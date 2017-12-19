Madurai

Suvidha Special fare train from Madurai to Chennai Egmore

Southern Railway will run a Suvidha special train from Madurai to Chennai Egmore on December 25.

Train No.82610 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Suvidha special fare train will leave Madurai at 9.15 p.m. on December 25 and reach Chennai Egmore at 7.20 a.m. the next day.

Composition: Sleeper Class – 15, Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

The train will stop at Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadiripuliyur, Villupuram, Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Mambalam.

Reservations for the above train will commence at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

