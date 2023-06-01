HamberMenu
Special train services between Nagercoil and Velankanni

June 01, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Sundar S 5988

In connection with the church festival at Velankanni, the following weekly special trains will be operated between Nagercoil and Velankanni:

Train No. 06037 Nagercoil junction - Velankanni weekly special will leave Nagercoil at 1.20 p.m. on Saturday and arrive Velankanni at 11.40 p.m. the same day from August 5 to September 30 (nine services).

Train No. 06038 Velankanni - Nagercoil junction weekly special will leave Velankanni at 5.45 a.m. on Sundays and arrive Nagercoil Junction at 4.45 p.m. the same day from August 6 to October 1 (nine services).

The specials will stop at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Composition of the special train will be two AC 2-tier, two AC 3- tier, 12 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Advance reservation for the special trains will open on Friday.

