Special train service extended

South Central Railway has notified continued running of Train Nos. 07685/ 07686 Secunderabad Junction — Rameswaram — Secunderabad Jn. Weekly Specials till December.

These trains’ route, days of operation and timings have been changed. Accordingly, the continued service of Train No. 07685 Secunderabad Jn. — Rameswaram Weekly Special would leave Secunderabad at 7.05 p.m. on Wednesdays and reach Rameswaram at 11.40 p.m. on Thursdays from August 24 to December 28, a statement said.

The continued service of Train No. 07686 Rameswaram — Secunderabad Jn. Weekly Special would leave Rameswaram at 8.50 a.m. on Fridays and reach Secunderabad Junction at 12.50 p.m. on Saturdays from August 26 to December 30.

These trains would stop at Nalakonda, Miriyalkuda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Papatla, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Chennai Egmore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirupadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuturai, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipundi, Athirampattinam, Pattukottai, Aranthangi, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai and Ramanathapuram railway stations, the statement said.