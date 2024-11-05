ADVERTISEMENT

Special train for Sashti festival 

Published - November 05, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway is operating special train services to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sashti festival.

Train No.06099 Tambaram - Tirunelveli Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 10.30 p.m. on November 6 (Wednesday) and will arrive Tirunelveli at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

The train will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram , Vriddhhachalam, Tiruchi, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

The train would have two AC 3-tier coaches,  seven sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches and two second class-cum-differently abled friendly coaches.

Train No. 06100 Tiruchendur - Chennai Central Special will leave Tiruchendur at 10.15 p.m. on November 7 and will arrive at Chennai Central at 10.30 a.m. the next day.

The train will stop at Arumuganeri, Nazareth, Srivaikuntam, Seydunganallur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Egmore.

The train will have two AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches and two second class cum differently-abled friendly coaches.

