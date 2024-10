Special train between Tambaram and Kochuveli

Southern Railway will run special weekly AC Express trains between Tambaram and Kochuveli to clear extra rush of passengers during festivals from October to December.

Train No. 06035/06036 Tambaram – Kochuveli – Tambaram weekly AC Express Specials: Train No. 06035 Tambaram–Kochuveli weekly AC Express special will leave Tambaram at 7.30 p.m. on October 11, 18, 25; November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and December 6, 13, 20, and 27, (Fridays) and reach Kochuveli at 11.30 a.m., the next day.

In return direction Train No. 06036 Kochuveli–Tambaram weekly AC Express will leave Kochuveli at 3.25 p.m. on October 13, 20 and 27, November 3, 10, 17 and 24 and December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 7.35 a.m., the next day. The trains would have 14 AC 3-tier economy coaches and two luggage-cum-brake-vans.

The trains would stop at Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhungar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankoil, Pambakoil Shandy, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Tenmalai, Punalur, Auvaneswaram, Kottarakara, Kundara and Kollam.