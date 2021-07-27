Special toilets for physically challenged

A pilot project for 25 persons will be constructed under CSR funds

Virudhunagar

R. Mareeswari (40) had a joyful childhood like any other children of her age. But, fate played a cruel role and both her legs got crippled from hip after she was infected with polio at the age of three years.

Since, then she had been crawling on the ground, floor and road. The district administration had helped her with a three-wheeled cycle for easier commuting.

But, for long time, she had to be on all her fours even while going out into the wild for relieving herself near her residential area in Palavanatham. Her father’s attempt to construct a toilet for the house, some 10 years back too was of not much help to her.

“I had to use my hands even inside the small toilet,” she said.

However, realising the plight of people like Mareeswari, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has come up with a model individual toilet that suits their special requirements.

District Rural Development Agency has set up a spacious toilet with western commode, ramp with railings and health faucet that would give big relief for Mareeswari.

Since, the ₹ 12,000 subsidy given under Government scheme will not be sufficient to provide additional facilities for the differently abled, the DRDA approached corporate offices.

“We have set up the first toilet, as part of Collector’s innovative programme, at a cost of ₹ 40,000 with corporate social responsibility funds,” said Project Director (DRDA), P. Thilagavathi.

The Collector got a list of five differently abled women, who had difficulties in walking with both their legs crippled.

“We have selected the most deserving for the pilot project of 25 toilets,” she said.

While the normal toilets constructed under Government scheme is only four by three feet, the model toilet has come up on 2 metres by 2 metres.

It is more spacious as the idea is allow the differently abled persons to move into the toilet on their three-wheeled cycle/wheel chair and turn it without much difficulty.

The administration has provided ramp. Besides providing a disabled-friendly western commode, railings have been set up for them to easily get down from the cycle/wheel-chair. A health faucet too has been provided to help them overcome the difficulties in using mugs.

The Collector said that five such toilets are under construction.

Expressing happiness over the new toilet that is clean and dry toilet, Ms. Mareeswari said that that if the height of the commode was brought down a little, it will help her to climb over it easier.

“The officials have sought my feedback and promised to set it right,” she said.

Ms. Thilagavathi said that the officials have been instructed to make further fine-tuning of the facility to best suit the needs of the differently abled.