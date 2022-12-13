Special teams to check illegal dumping of waste from Kerala in Tamil Nadu

December 13, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

TENKASI

Special police teams have been formed to completely eradicate the dumping of harmful waste being transported illegally into the southern districts from Kerala.

After the incidents of dumping of hazardous waste being illegally transported into Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts increased in the recent past, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg recently chaired a review meeting at Tenkasi even as he was camping there in connection with the recent visit of the Chief Minister. He asked the Superintendents of Police of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukud districts to form special teams to curb this menace.

Subsequently, the teams have been formed. In a statement, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range Pravesh Kumar said some of the drivers of lorries and container trucks, after unloading the cargo in the neighbouring State, were bringing waste into Tamil Nadu. The hazardous broiler, fish, biomedical and plastic wastes were being illegally transported into Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts from the neighbouring State and dumped in the water bodies on unused lands.

Since these risky and harmful wastes would cause serious diseases besides polluting the environment, the police will take serious action against the drivers bringing the waste into these districts, the middlemen making arrangements for the lorries to bring in the waste and the persons who allow these lorry drivers to dump the waste in their lands.

The public having knowledge about the lorries bringing in waste from the neighbouring State and dumping it in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, should call Tirunelveli District Police Office via 0462 – 2906025 or WhatsApp messages to 99527 40740.

Moreover, the public may also alert Tenkasi District Police via 94890 03324 or 93856 78039, Thoothukudi Police via 0461 – 2340200 and 93856 78039 and Kanniyakumari Police via 04652 – 220167 or 70103 63173, Mr. Pravesh Kumar said.