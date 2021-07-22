Special teams formed to nab driver of sand laden lorry

Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar has said that he has formed three special teams to secure the driver of a sand laden lorry and two persons who had prevented the police from arresting the driver.

A video, which went viral in social media, has now been doing the rounds. The video showed two policemen - Feroze Khan and Diwakar - who were on duty at the Thiruvegamathur checkpost near Devakottai stopping a sand laden lorry. Since the driver did not stop the vehicle, the police chased it. Even as they were on a two-wheeler chasing the lorry for about three km, a car intercepted and parked it in such a way that the two-wheeler could not proceed.

With a DMK party flag, two persons, who alighted from the car, gave their mobile phone to one of the policemen and asked him to speak. They claimed that their superior officer was on the line. While, the conversation was going on the sand laden lorry had vanished. Though the incident had happened on July 1, the issue came to light two days ago. A revenue official said that the Devakottai block was a hotbed for sand smugglers as the location was between Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts

When reporters met the SP, he assured to nab the lorry driver and also the two persons and take stern action.

Only last week, the Director General of Police Sylendra Babu, who was in Madurai to take stock of the law and order issues, told reporters that the police have been instructed to be firm against usury menace, sand mining and anti social elements.

A few days ago, a woman DSP was allegedly threatened by a DMK functionary in Manaparai in Tiruchi district when he was smuggling sand from the riverbed.