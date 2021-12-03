Special teams ensure vaccinated people pass through Tamil Nadu-Kerala border

Theni district administration has made vaccination mandatory for people passing through Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Special health teams have been posted at Kumily and Bodimettu checkposts. With the presence of police at the checkpost at Kumily and Bodimettu the health team are able to prevent people who have not taken the vaccine from crossing over the border from one State to another.

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan, has instructed the health officials not to allow people until they produce their vaccination certificates.

Though most of the Ayyappa devotees from Tamil Nadu have got their certificates, the health officials found that few of them did not posses the certificate.

“We are not forcing anyone to take the vaccine, but only telling them that they cannot be allowed to cross the border without vaccine. Almost everyone from tourist to pilgrims and tea estate labourers have come forward to take the jab,” a health official said.

The health officials found that around 40 members of a tourist group from Maharashtra had come all the way to Theni district without having their vaccine.

“Only after they agreed to take their first dose, we allowed them to cross over to Kerala side,” he said.

Similar, facility would be put up at Cumbum Mettu from Saturday.