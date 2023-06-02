June 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

District Collector P. N. Sridhar has formed seven special teams, each headed by a Special Tahsildar, to check illicit mining, transportation and overloading of minerals, particularly stones and M-Sand, in lorries even as it was being taken to neighbouring Kerala.

Even though the farmers, environmentalists, political parties and people from all sections of the society are constantly raising their voice against the uncontrolled mining of stones in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts and its transportation in hundreds of lorries to Kerala round the clock, there is no sign of this lucrative business that pose serious threat to the environment and farming operations coming to an end. Minister for Mines and Minerals S. Durai Murugan has made it clear there was no bar on taking minerals from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, where the government has strictly imposed ban on all sorts of mining activities to protect its environment.

The repeated petitions forwarded to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the appeals submitted in the Chief Minister’s Office have no impact on this business being run by people enjoying money, muscle and political power. Even after the political parties staged demonstrations on Tenkasi – Kerala and Kanniyakumari – Kerala borders condemning the plundering of natural resources, this business continues to flourish.

Now, the Kanniyakumari district administration has formed seven special teams for taking legal action against the drivers and the owners of the vehicles carrying minerals without proper permit and for overloading.

Each team, headed by a Special Tahsildar, will have representatives from Transport and Police Departments. These teams have conducted ‘surprise checks’ at 22 places viz. Kaavalkinaru, Aralvaimozhi, Thottiyodu, Erachchakulam, Azhagiyapandiyapuram, Vellamadi, Colachel, Karungal, Puthukkadai, Sengalvilai, Kollencode, Marthandam, Kaliyakkavilai, Padanthaalumoodu, Nettaa, Surulacode, Chithramcode, Kulasekaram, Saamiyarmadam, Aattur, Arumanai and Kaliyal between May 5 and 31 and checked 273 vehicles.

Of this, only 29 vehicles were found to be transporting minerals in violation of the law and hence detained to be taken to the Nagercoil and Marthandam Regional Transport Offices.

Moreover, the flying squad of Department of Mines conducted parallel checking between May 1 and 31 in 195 vehicles and seized 41 vehicles for overloading. These vehicles were also handed over to the RTOs, Nagercoil and Marthandam.

The police, on their part, confiscated 27 lorries for overloading and have filed first information report against nine vehicles carrying minerals without any permit.

“We are monitoring the movement of lorries with minerals round the clock. Any violation will lead to registration of cases against the owners and drivers of these vehicles. Moreover, the permits of the vehicles involved in this violation will be cancelled,” Mr. Sridhar warned.