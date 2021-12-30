Special team to check female infanticide, child marriage

Madurai

30 December 2021 20:10 IST

It will ensure for rehabilitation of rescued children: Collector

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has formed a special team to prevent female infanticide and child marriage, as instructed by Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan who visited Madurai district on Wednesday.

The special team comprises officials from 10 departments, including Revenue, Disaster Management, Police, Social Welfare, and Social Defence. Other members of the team would be officials from the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Deputy Director (Health Services), Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, Joint Director of Medical Services, representatives from Madurai Childline (1098) and Integrated Service Centre.

The special team will meet periodically and discuss implementation of various works under Child Protection and Maintenance. It would ensure that stringent legal action is taken against those involved in infanticide and create awareness against this practice.

The officials would also take steps for the rehabilitation of the rescued children. The Collector said that illiteracy and poverty were the main reasons for infanticide, prevalent among families with more than two children.

The team would encourage such families to hand over the children, whom they cannot afford to bring up, to the District Child Welfare Committee who would take care of their accommodation and education through children's homes.

Parents can also hand over the children at Government Rajaji Hospital and Primary Health Centres.

People can approach the special team with regard to incidences of infanticide and illegal abortions, the Collector said.