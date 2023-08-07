HamberMenu
Special team formed to nab youth harassing girls

August 07, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari district, Hari Kiran Prasad has formed a special team to nab youth who sexually harassed girls as they were on their way to schools near here.

 After photos showing bike-laden youth with helmets intercepting the students as they were crossing narrow lanes of a residential area and sexually harassing them were shared on social media, the police swung into action to find if it indeed happened at Kottaaram or some other area.

 In one of the photos, a youth shows an obscene video on his mobile phone to a student while she is crossing a narrow lane. Even though the girl is on the move, the youth says something to the girl in an attempt to attract her attention towards the phone.

 In another shocking photo, he is joined by his associate who flashes to the girl when she crosses the same lane.

 When the photos were shared with Mr. Hari Kiran Prasad, he immediately dispatched a special team to confirm if the photos were taken at Kottaaaram or some other place in Kanniyakumari district.

 “We will get it checked and take the most stringent action against the culprits if it has happened in any part of Kanniyakuamri district,” Mr. Hari Kiran Prasad added.

