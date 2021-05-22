Special Task Force to enforce complete lockdown norms: Minister

A Special Task Force under the leadership of the Collector, comprising members from various departments and organisations, will be formed to strictly ensure compliance with the complete lockdown norms, said Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan, here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing a meeting to discuss COVID-19 preventive measures, he said that the government was taking several steps to bring medical oxygen from other States and countries to avoid shortage. He urged the public to strictly follow the lockdown norms to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said that only one attender would be allowed to accompany a COVID-19 patient to the hospital. Currently, three to five attenders accompany each patient. This increases the spread of coronavirus infection among the attendees as well as other members of the public, he pointed out.

He said that people from rural areas must avoid travelling to urban areas to purchase groceries

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that prices of essential commodities were being sold at a higher rate causing suffering to the public.

Traders must not focus on profits but should sell commodities at government prescribed rates, he urged. If essential commodities were delivered to the residents at their doorsteps, it would help avoid crowding outside shops, he added.