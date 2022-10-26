Special swachhata campaign taken up in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 26, 2022 20:29 IST

Government employees engaged in the special swachhata campaign in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A special ‘2.0 Swachhata Campaign’ was taken up by the government employees of the National Statistical Office (NSO) at Bibikulam near here on Wednesday.

Senior Statistical Officer and Head of Office, L. Palaniappan said that around 60 employees of the Field Operations Division of the NSO participated in the campaign. They cleared around 10 bags of garbage including plastic, glass bottles, firecracker debris from the stretch between Uzhavar Santhai and the Income Tax Office on V.P. Rathinasamy Road in Bibikulam between 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

“We held placards to sensitise the public on the importance of keeping one’s surroundings clean,” said Mr Palaniappan, who added that scrap, physical and e-files are being cleared on a daily basis from all government offices.

The aim of the campaign was to minimise pending references and files and ensure cleanliness in government office spaces, said an official statement.

The special campaign which took off on October 2 in all government offices will conclude on October 31.

