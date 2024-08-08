ADVERTISEMENT

Special Sub-Inspector of Police placed under suspension for using cuss words against farmers

Published - August 08, 2024 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Commissioner of Police acts after video of SSI abusing them goes viral on social media

The Hindu Bureau

A special Sub-Inspector of Police, Dhavamani, was placed under suspension for using cuss words while arguing with some farmers from Dindigul at a police check-post near Paravai Vegetable Market here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, on Thursday, ordered his suspension after a video clip showing the “angry” police officer using cuss words against the farmers who had travelled in a cargo vehicle from Dindigul district went viral on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred two days back.

After intercepting the cargo vehicle carrying the farmers and bags of flowers at the police check-post, the SSI had a heated argument with the farmers. He was heard repeatedly using cuss words and threatened them of assaulting with footwear despite one of the farmers videographing him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the video went viral on the social media, the SSI, attached to Koodal Pudur police station, was placed under suspension.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US