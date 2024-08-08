GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Sub-Inspector of Police placed under suspension for using cuss words against farmers

Madurai Commissioner of Police acts after video of SSI abusing them goes viral on social media

Published - August 08, 2024 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special Sub-Inspector of Police, Dhavamani, was placed under suspension for using cuss words while arguing with some farmers from Dindigul at a police check-post near Paravai Vegetable Market here.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, on Thursday, ordered his suspension after a video clip showing the “angry” police officer using cuss words against the farmers who had travelled in a cargo vehicle from Dindigul district went viral on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred two days back.

After intercepting the cargo vehicle carrying the farmers and bags of flowers at the police check-post, the SSI had a heated argument with the farmers. He was heard repeatedly using cuss words and threatened them of assaulting with footwear despite one of the farmers videographing him.

After the video went viral on the social media, the SSI, attached to Koodal Pudur police station, was placed under suspension.

