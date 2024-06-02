ADVERTISEMENT

Special Sub-Inspector of Police killed in road accident in Rajapalayam

Published - June 02, 2024 05:45 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

 A Special Sub-Inspector of Police Natarajan (53) was killed after two motorbikes collided on Rajapalayam-Chatrapatti road on Sunday.  The police said that the SSI, attached to Rajapalayam south police station, was riding pillion on a motorbike with his son, Mukesh, riding it. When the bike was proceeding near Chokkalingapuram bus stand, the bike had a head-on collision with another bike, rode by one Perumal. Both the bikes fell down with the riders. Natarajan sustained head injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital here. However, he died on the way. Mukesh and Perumal sustained simple injuries. Rajapalayam south police have registered a case. 

