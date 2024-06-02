Special Sub-Inspector of Police killed in road accident in Rajapalayam

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police Natarajan (53) was killed after two motorbikes collided on Rajapalayam-Chatrapatti road on Sunday. The police said that the SSI, attached to Rajapalayam south police station, was riding pillion on a motorbike with his son, Mukesh, riding it. When the bike was proceeding near Chokkalingapuram bus stand, the bike had a head-on collision with another bike, rode by one Perumal. Both the bikes fell down with the riders. Natarajan sustained head injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital here. However, he died on the way. Mukesh and Perumal sustained simple injuries. Rajapalayam south police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.