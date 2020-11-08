Special Sub-Inspector of Police killed in accident near Usilampatti

Madurai

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, C. Veeranan (55), was fatally knocked down by a speeding private bus on Theni-Usilampatti highway on Sunday morning.

The police said that the deceased, attached to Usilampatti Taluk police station, was in the Andipatti pass check-post duty. After the duty, he was returning home on a bike when the bus proceeding to Madurai from Theni hit him from behind.

The police said that the incident took place near a bakery in Kumjampatti. The SSI was killed on the spot.

The police said that Veeranan belonged to 1986 batch of constables. The body has been sent to Government hospital in Usilampatti.

Usilampatti Taluk police are investigating.