Special Sub-Inspector of Police injured in road accident near Sivakasi

November 23, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Thirumangai Alwar, 52, attached to Tiruthangal police station, sustained bleeding injuries after his two-wheeler collided with another motorbike near the causeway at S.N. Puram here on Wednesday.

Police said that the victim had left home on a two-wheeler at 7 p.m. for night duty. While he was proceeding on S.N. Puram-Tiruthangal Road, another bike coming in the opposite direction had a head on collision with the SSI’s bike.

Alwar sustained bleeding injuries on his chin and nose. He was rushed to the Government Hospital here and after first-aid referred to Virudhunagar Government Medical college hospital for head injury.

The police have booked a case against the other bike rider, P. Kannan, 30, of Tirumangalam in Madurai.

Tiruthangal police are investigating.

