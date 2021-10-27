Special Sub-Inspector found dead

TIRUNELVELI

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Palani, 53, who had been attached to Palayamkottai High Ground police station, was found dead on Wednesday.

In his complaint, the deceased police officer’s son, a Plus One student, said his father, who was under extreme pressure, was denied leave when he submitted the application.

Moreover, he was verbally abused by a senior police officer for failing to register a good number of cases as fixed by the officer.

“Unable to bear with the humiliation, my father committed suicide,” the boy, who lost his mother only four months ago to COVID-19, said in the complaint filed on Wednesday evening.

The relatives of Palani refused to accept his body and said they would receive the body only if a case was registered against the senior police officer.

