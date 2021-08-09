Special school teachers seek government job

A group of residents from Arunachala Nagar in Tirunelveli submitted a petition seeking drainage facility on Monday.

09 August 2021 18:16 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Teachers working with special schools for child labourers have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to accommodate them in a government department as they were not given salary since March 2020 ‘in an apparent move to abandon the child labourers rehabilitation programme.’

In a petition submitted at the Collectorate, they said 35 teachers were working in the special schools being run by the National Child Labour Project for the child labourers rescued from their workplaces after they dropped out of schools for different reasons. However, they were neither given the salary since March 2020 nor the rent for the child labour school buildings.

“Since the NCLP has apparently abandoned the teachers, we fear that the scheme would not be continued. As we were working in the special schools for the child labourers, we have not tried for any other employment. Hence, the State government should accommodate us in any of the departments to save our families,” they said.

Drainage facility

A group of residents from Arunachala Nagar near Naranammalpuram near here submitted a petition seeking drainage facility in their village. The petitioners, all from Arunthathiyar community, said the domestic sewage from 250 families of their hamlet was getting drained in the channel that passed through the patta land of an individual over the past 40 years.

Since the individual had blocked the channel, the sewage was stagnating in Arunachala Nagar.

“The sudden rain that lashed the village on Sunday worsened the situation further. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to find permanent solution for this issue,” said M. Selvaraj, one of the petitioners said.