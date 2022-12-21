Special public grievances redressal meetings held

December 21, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Police holding grievance meeting in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Virudhunagar

A total of 96 petitions/complaints, which were not disposed off by the respective police stations in Virudhunagar district, were taken up for redressal at the special grievance meeting held here on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, R. Ponni, and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, were present in the meeting. Additional Superintendents of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police interacted with the petitioners and redressed the grievances, the police said.

Meanwhile, a total of 156 petitions expressing dissatisfaction over the police action were taken up for redressal in Ramanathapuram district. Superintendent of Police, P. Thangadurai, and Additional Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police were present.

