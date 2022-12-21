  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special public grievances redressal meetings held

December 21, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police holding grievance meeting in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Police holding grievance meeting in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Virudhunagar

A total of 96 petitions/complaints, which were not disposed off by the respective police stations in Virudhunagar district, were taken up for redressal at the special grievance meeting held here on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, R. Ponni, and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, were present in the meeting. Additional Superintendents of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police interacted with the petitioners and redressed the grievances, the police said.

Meanwhile, a total of 156 petitions expressing dissatisfaction over the police action were taken up for redressal in Ramanathapuram district. Superintendent of Police, P. Thangadurai, and Additional Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.