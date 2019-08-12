Special prayers, sharing of meat with poor mark Bakrid

Thousands of Muslims participated in the special prayers organised in around 250 mosques and select public places in the district on the occasion of Bakrid celebrated on Monday.

While Bakrid special prayers were organised in over 200 mosques and in the public places in the rural Tirunelveli, the prayers were conducted in around 50 places in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

In the Bakrid special prayers organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath at Corporation Grounds in Melapalayam, over 15,000 Muslims, including women, participated.

After the prayers, over a hundred sheep and bulls were sacrificed and the meat along with grocery items that included rice, ghee, dhal and vegetables were distributed to the poor to enable them celebrate Bakrid.

The TNTJ also organised Bakrid prayers at Rahmaniya School Grounds, Pirai Nagar Grounds and Masjid-ur-Rahman, all in Melapalayam, Laaluhapuram in Tirunelveli Town, Pottalpudhur, Tenkasi, Shencottai, Achchanpudhur, Vadakarai, Veeranam, Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanallur, Sankarankovil, Ervadi, Cheranmahadevi and other areas.

The Social Democratic Party of India organised the Bakrid prayers at Karim Nagar grounds and distributed meat to the poor after sacrificing the sheep and the bulls.

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam organised the prayers at Bazaar Grounds and also at Alankar Theatre.

As the Muslim outfits and the individuals sacrificed hundreds of sheep and bulls to share the meat with the poor, the Corporation had deployed special teams in Melapalayam and Pettai, where the Muslims live in large number, to remove the waste immediately from the spot. Moreover, spreads had been distributed to the public in advance by the Corporation to pack the waste in it to make the disposal easier.

In neighbouring Kanniyakumari district also, Bakrid celebrations were conducted with special prayers conducted in Nagercoil, Vadaseri, Thuckalay, Thiruvithancode, Marthandam, Thittuvilai and other areas.

Thoothukudi

Muslims, clad in new clothes, offered prayers, and embraced each other and exchanged greetings. Imam Abdul Alim led the prayers at the Idgah Thottam on Palayamkottai road organised by the Jamia mosque.

Special prayers were held at places including Rahmath Nagar, Hussain Nagar, Rahmathullahpuram, Mettupatti, Muthiahpuram and other areas in the town.

At Kayalpattinam, which has a majority of Muslim population, special prayers were held on the seashore, in which a large number of Muslims participated. Prayers were held at 29 mosques in Kayalpattinam.