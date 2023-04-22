ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers mark Ramzan festivities in Dindigul

April 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offering prayers in the Big Mosque at Begampur in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Special mass prayers marked Ramzan celebrations and the end of month-long Ramadan fasting in Dindigul on Saturday. Thousands of Muslims congregated at the Begampur Mosque in the morning to attend special sermons and offered special prayers, wishing for world peace, unity and brotherhood. Children and adults alike, dressed up in new attires, exchanged greetings by hugging each other. Distribution of sweets and ‘biriyani’ on the occasion marked communal harmony. Similar mass prayers were held at mosques in Poochinaickenpatti, Round Road, R.M. Colony, Mounspuram, Bharathipuram, Palani, Natham, Keeranur etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US