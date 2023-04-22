HamberMenu
Special prayers mark Ramzan festivities in Dindigul

April 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offering prayers in the Big Mosque at Begampur in Dindigul on Saturday.

Muslims offering prayers in the Big Mosque at Begampur in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Special mass prayers marked Ramzan celebrations and the end of month-long Ramadan fasting in Dindigul on Saturday. Thousands of Muslims congregated at the Begampur Mosque in the morning to attend special sermons and offered special prayers, wishing for world peace, unity and brotherhood. Children and adults alike, dressed up in new attires, exchanged greetings by hugging each other. Distribution of sweets and ‘biriyani’ on the occasion marked communal harmony. Similar mass prayers were held at mosques in Poochinaickenpatti, Round Road, R.M. Colony, Mounspuram, Bharathipuram, Palani, Natham, Keeranur etc.

