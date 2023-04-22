April 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Marking the end of the month-long fasting, Muslims from across the southern districts offered special prayers on Saturday and celebrated Id-Ul-Fitr by greeting each other and helping the needy people on the occasion.

In Thoothukudi, the Muslims prayed for world peace and also for covid-free society. In the morning, they offered prayers at the pallivasal in Idgah Thottam.

In Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab offered prayers at a pallivasal in Melapalayam. Joining several thousands of Muslims, he appealed to the people to pray for social justice and to help the economically weaker sections in the society. In a secular fabric, the people should come together and work for unity, which would bring in development in every sphere, he said.

The Sunnath Jamaath Pallivasal overflowed with young and elderly Muslims who had assembled to offer special prayers. The members affiliated with TN Towheeth Jamaath, TMMK and among other outfits also organised special prayers.

In Ramanathapuram district, a large number of Muslims assembled and offered prayers in Ramanathapuram Town, Paramakudi and other towns. On the occasion, they greeted their friends and relatives. In Paramakudi, about 300 womenfolk joined in offering prayers on Id-Ul-Fitr.

In Theni district, Muslims offered prayers at pallivasals in Uthamapalayam, Theni and other towns and in open grounds.