HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special prayers mark Ramzan celebrations in southern districts

April 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offering special prayers on the occasion of Ramzan at Idgah Thottam in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Muslims offering special prayers on the occasion of Ramzan at Idgah Thottam in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Marking the end of the month-long fasting, Muslims from across the southern districts offered special prayers on Saturday and celebrated Id-Ul-Fitr by greeting each other and helping the needy people on the occasion.

In Thoothukudi, the Muslims prayed for world peace and also for covid-free society. In the morning, they offered prayers at the pallivasal in Idgah Thottam.

In Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab offered prayers at a pallivasal in Melapalayam. Joining several thousands of Muslims, he appealed to the people to pray for social justice and to help the economically weaker sections in the society. In a secular fabric, the people should come together and work for unity, which would bring in development in every sphere, he said.

The Sunnath Jamaath Pallivasal overflowed with young and elderly Muslims who had assembled to offer special prayers. The members affiliated with TN Towheeth Jamaath, TMMK and among other outfits also organised special prayers.

In Ramanathapuram district, a large number of Muslims assembled and offered prayers in Ramanathapuram Town, Paramakudi and other towns. On the occasion, they greeted their friends and relatives. In Paramakudi, about 300 womenfolk joined in offering prayers on Id-Ul-Fitr.

In Theni district, Muslims offered prayers at pallivasals in Uthamapalayam, Theni and other towns and in open grounds.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.