Special prayers mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Madurai

April 11, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offering prayer at the Idgah Maidan in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting during Ramzan, was celebrated in Madurai district on Thursday. Muslims offered special prayers, greeted each other and helped the needy people.

People gathered in large numbers at Idgah grounds to offer prayers and share greetings with each other. They exchanged sweets and gifts with friends and relatives and offered food and clothes to the needy.

Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen said that the spirit of the festival was charity and the needy people were identified and provisions were provided to them so that they could offer prayers and celebrate with their family members.

M. Mohammed Sameer, a resident of Puduthamaraipatti, said that after offering prayers in the morning, he celebrated the festival with friends and family by inviting them home for the celebrations. M. Syed Nizamudeen of Kalimangalam said that the festival was about togetherness and helping the needy.

