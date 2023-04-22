ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Madurai

April 22, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offer special prayers at Idgah Maidan at Kalavasal in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting during Ramzan, was celebrated in Madurai district on Saturday with Muslims offering special prayers, greeting each other and helping the needy people.

People gathered in large numbers at Idgah grounds to offer prayers and share greetings with each other. They exchanged sweets and gifts with friends and relatives and also offered food and clothes to the needy.

Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen said that the spirit of the festival is charity. People identify the needy and provide them food and clothes. Like paying tax, charity is important.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of Puduthamaraipatti, M. Mohammed Sameer said that after offering prayers in the morning, he celebrated the festival with his friends and family. He invited them home for the celebrations. He along with his friends distributed food and sweets to the needy.

M. Syed Nizamudeen of Kalimangalam said that he along with his neighbours organised games for children of their neighbourhood. The festival was all about togetherness. and he was happy that he could celebrate along with his friends and family in a grand manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US